Hot & Humid With Scattered Storms

Discussion:

A Bermuda high pressure and a stalled front to our north will be our weather makers through the week. The best chance for rain and flash flooding will be over the Mountains through the week, but activity will still be scattered across the Piedmont. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday with damaging wind being the primary threat once again.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon, mainly before 8 pm. Isolated flooding and damaging wind are our primary threats. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1/5) for isolated severe storms. Localized flooding will be the primary threat. Damaging wind and hail will also be possible. Highs top out in the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Notes:

– Historic flooding across the St. Louis area.

– No tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days.