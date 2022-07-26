Sticky and Unsettled Pattern Continues

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Ongoing storms in the Mountains

Hot and humid afternoon

Return of strong PM Storms

Slightly ‘cooler’ temps this weekend, but the flooding threat remains

Discussion:

Ongoing showers and storms for the mountains this morning with patchy fog elsewhere. The boundary will stall just north of the Carolinas today with the return of afternoon storms with highs topping out in the low 90s. Once again the threat of damaging wind and localized flooding will remain in the forecast. We will need to be on the lookout for any training storms this week with plenty of moisture streaming into the region, localized flooding threat will remain in the forecast each afternoon with any storms that develop. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday with feels like temps near 103-105. A cold front will finally drift south Saturday bringing back seasonable highs near 90. This means a slight ‘cool down’ but with dew points remaining in the low 70s it won’t feel much better. This boundary will stall, before lifting back north as a warm front. Heavy rain will be possible through the weekend, so localized flooding threat will stretch into next week.