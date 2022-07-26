Top Charlotte Chefs To Hold FORK Cancer Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eight Charlotte chefs will come together on September 29th to hold a dinner benefitting local cancer non-profits.

The culinary leaders are uniting at Project 658 for FORK Cancer, an expertly crafted dining experience with 100% of event proceeds supporting The Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research and three other local cancer non-profits.

During the evening, officials say attendees will enjoy a four-course dinner prepared by these eight elite Charlotte chefs, as well as wine and beer, signature cocktails, and dancing.

Officials say the celebration of life will benefit cancer survivorship programs, education, and research in the Charlotte region all while honoring those impacted by a cancer diagnoses.

FORK Cancer tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased online here.

Chef Mark Allison of Forever Oceans and founder of FORK Cancer was driven by his own personal story in concepting the

event, “My beautiful wife Allison was diagnosed with stage-four Carcinoid Syndrome in 2008. Originally given three

years to live, she courageously battled for eight years before passing away in 2015 at the age of 50 years old. Not once

did Allison complain about her condition or ask, “Why me?” She was such a driving force of inspiration. It has been

seven years since she passed away and now is the time to help and support others in the same situation. Together, we

can all make a difference in the lives of the people we love. FORK Cancer is a tribute to Allison and a celebration of life

for all those affected by cancer.”

The event is co-hosted by Charlotte’s Food & Beverage Social Club and Forever Oceans.