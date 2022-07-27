Ashley Judd On Meeting With Her Rapist: He “Expressed His Deep Remorse”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The power of healing. Ashley Judd opens up about meeting with the man who raped her in the 90s, in order to have a restorative justice conversation. During a recent episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the actress talks about healing from sexual assault and the grief of losing her mother. Judd calls the 1999 assault “crazy-making.” By that time, she already starred in a number of blockbuster movies and established herself as an advocate for women’s rights.

After finding her rapist years later, the two end up sitting in rocking chairs by a creek, because she wanted to hear his story. She says, “That this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable, unforeseen, and yet I have had a restorative justice process with this person, out of how replete my soul is today.” She continues, “I didn’t need anything from him. It was just gravy that he made his amends, and expressed his deep remorse. Because healing from grief is an inside job.”

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson