Edge On The Clock: Pepto-Colored Condiment Turns Stomachs On TikTok

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Pepto-colored condiment is turning stomachs on TikTok. A Miami-based chef posted a video of herself dipping a chicken finger into a pink sauce before taking a bite. She says the sauce contains sunflower seed oil, honey, chili, garlic and dragon fruit. Many people on social media expressing concerns over the sauce. Several customers say they received leaking bottles of rotten-smelling sauce in the mail, and there are discrepancies on the sauce’s nutritional label

Plus, it looks like Lupita Nyong’o is a fan of eating ants. The Black Panther star posted a video on social media of a slice of mango sprinkled with dozens of black creepy crawlers. After taking a rather large bite, she said it’s pretty good.

And, Dave Chappelle surprised fans in New York Saturday night. He joined comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart at their Madison Square Garden show. Hart posted some pics from the night to his Instagram account writing, “Last night was by far the best moment of my career. I can’t even explain it. I can’t find the words.”

