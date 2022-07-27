Heat Cranking Up to End the Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Triple Digit Feels

Near Heat Advisory Criteria

Spotty Storms, A Few Strong Possible

Weekend Cold Front Heavy rain reignites flash flooding threat

Discussion:

Stalled boundary to our north will keep the weather pattern hot and steamy for the next few days. Highs will climb into the mid-90s today with heat indices reaching the triple digits. Isolated storm chances are possible through the end of the week, with the best shot at stronger storms for the mountains. Thursday will be the hottest of the week with heat indices 103-105, which should warrant a few heat advisories. The stalled front will finally get the push it needs to dip south into the region late Friday into Saturday. This will bring a renewed severe threat across the region as this front stalls before shortly lifting north by the end of the weekend. Temps will be slightly ‘cooler’ but storm coverage will increase with the threat of heavy rain and potential flash flooding to the region.