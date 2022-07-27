Justice Thomas Cancels Plans To Teach At DC Law School

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has backed out of teaching a seminar at George Washington University’s law school in the nation’s capital, following student protests and the university’s statement of support for the conservative justice’s role on campus.

A university spokesperson said Wednesday that Thomas told the school he is unavailable to teach a constitutional law seminar this fall. Thomas, 74, has taught at the private school since 2011.

He was part of the conservative majority that in late June overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. Thousands of students signed a petition calling for the school to sever its relationship with Thomas, but university officials refused.