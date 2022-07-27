Only 2 Days Left Until The NC Music Hall Of Fame

GARNER NC – There are only two days left to purchase tickets for the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Celebration.

Dating back to May 26th, 1994, in Thomasville North Carolina, the NC Music Hall Of Fame was created with the mission to recognize, promote and commemorate the musical heritage of the State of North Carolina.

This year the celebration is back to celebrate the Rhythm and Soul legacy concert.

This year’s concert will showcase North Carolina’s R&B music legends including Chairmen of the Board, The Catalina, and Clyde Mcphatter’s Drifters.

The concert will be held at the Garner Performing Arts Center: 742 W Garner Rd, Garner, NC 27529

All proceeds will support the nonprofit organization and help continue the efforts to preserve NC’s musical heritage at the Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Tickets range from $45.00 for general admission to $55.00 for VIP Admission. sales end on July 30th!

To purchase tickets and to learn more click here!