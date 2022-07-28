8PM: Walker “Partners And Third Wheels”

1/14

Tensions run high when Walker and Liam investigate a cold case together. Micki, still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. On Walker at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About Walker:

Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

Click to watch season 2 trailer on YouTube.