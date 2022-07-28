Brutal Heat and More Storms

AM Headlines:

Heat Indices 102-105 today

Isolated to Widely Scattered PM Storms

Cold front sets up more numerous storms late Friday – Sunday Localized flooding threat, damaging winds possible

‘Cooler’ Weekend = Highs in the upper 80s

Heating Up, Drying out next week Discussion:

Heavy rain and storms just to our north and west along a stalled boundary. Flash flooding likely for SoVA today. Highs will reach the mid 90s locally with heat indices 102-105. Isolated to widely scattered storms possible. Highs back into the mid 90s tomorrow with triple digit feels by the afternoon. Cold front will nudge into the Carolinas late Friday into early Saturday increasing coverage of rain and storms. A few storms could create damaging wind gusts, but localized to scattered flash flooding also a concern as storms could easily train along the stalled front. This boundary will lift north as warm front early Sunday. Temps will be ‘cooler’ over the weekend with clouds likely locked in place with highs near 90 – average for the this time of year. Heat builds back in early next week with highs back in the mid 90s by Tue/Wed.