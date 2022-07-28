Edge On The Clock: Video Of 5-Year-Old In Chucky Costume Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to more than $1B after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, there were eight tickets that won $1M each. The next drawing is this Friday at 11P. If there is a winning ticket, it will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s 20 year history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was more than $1.5B. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina in October 2018.

Plus, video of a 5-year-old in a Chucky costume is going viral after he terrorized an Alabama neighborhood. One woman says she thought she was hallucinating when spotted the life-sized Chucky doll while riding in the car.

And, Drake says there is a good reason why his private jet took three flights that were under 20 minutes each in recent weeks. The rapper has been criticized on social media for how he’s used his $185M plane, Air Drake.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clocks stories!