Hot & Humid Friday With Increasing Rain Through The Weekend

Discussion:

A Bermuda high pressure and a stalled front to our north continues to dominate our weather. Scattered showers, above-average temperatures and high humidity will stay in control through the week. The front will drift southward into our area this weekend which will increase rain chances for Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) through mid evening. Isolated storms could become strong to severe producing damaging wind and hail. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) through the second half of the day. Isolated storms could become strong to severe producing damaging wind and hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices once again around 100°.

Weekend: High temperatures will be near average as we top out in the upper 80s to around 90. Rain coverage will be scattered to numerous each day.

Notes:

– No tropical activity is expected over the next 5 days.