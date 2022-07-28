Tom Brady Says His Biggest Challenge As A Parent Is His Wealth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – During a recent episode of The Drive with Jim Farley podcast, the 7-time Super Bowl champ shared that his and his wife Gisele Bundchen’s finances makes it hard to give their children a realistic childhood. He goes on to say that life hasn’t always been so lavish for the couple. Brady grew up in a middle-class family in California. And Giselle had a very humble upbringing in Brazil. She and her five sisters grew up in a two-bedroom home with their parents.

He says, “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in. That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.’ You just hope you can show them enough things to realize when they are doing things that are selected for mom and dad to make our lives more convenient, that is a treat.”

Our question of the night: what is your biggest challenge as a parent?

