Isolated Flood Threat Through The Weekend

Discussion:

The front that caused historic flooding across Missouri and Kentucky will drift southward into our area this weekend. While we are not expecting a historic rain event, we will see increased rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday that could lead to localized flooding. No one day will be a washout, but expect PM scattered to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. The front will linger into the beginning of next week as it slowly lifts as a warm front before dissipating. A ridge of high pressure will then bring a seasonal outlook to the region.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) through the evening north of I-85. Isolated storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging wind and small hail. Isolated flooding is also a concern. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid 70s.

Weekend: We will finally get a brief break from the 90s with high temperatures just shy of 90 on Saturday and in the upper 80s on Sunday. Rain coverage will be scattered to numerous each day through the second half of the day.

Next Week: We kick off next week unsettled with scattered showers still in the forecast. Highs will once again return to 90 degrees.