NC Chick-fil-A Under Fire After Asking Volunteers To Work For Food Instead Of Money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina Chick-fil-A is facing major backlash after asking for volunteers to work the drive-thru, and be paid in chicken. The Washington Post reports that the restaurant’s now-deleted Facebook post claimed you could get 5 free entrees per hour worked. The location, in Hendersonville, said the “volunteer-based opportunity” was for people who think Chick-fil-A may be a good fit for them. They also said multiple people signed up for the opportunity this time, and previous times.

A Chick-fil-A corporate spokesperson told The Washington Post the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program,” and the the volunteer program “was not endorsed by Chick-fil-A, Inc.”

We asked our friends on Facebook what they thought of the volunteer program:

“5 entrees for an hour of work is about 30 dollars worth of food.”

“What a great concept.”

“There is no such thing as ‘volunteering’ for a for-profit company.”

“If I’m working for them, they better pay me.”

Our question of the night: would you work for goods and not money?

