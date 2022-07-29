Rounds of Heavy Rain Will Keep Weekend Unsettled

AM Headlines:

Another hot day w/ iso. to sct storms

Cold front stalls across the region this weekend

Rounds of heavy rain and storms Localized flooding possible

Front lifts Monday

Heating up again next week Discussion:

A few ongoing mountain showers this morning. They will gradually dissipate over the next few hours. Expect temps to climb into the mid to upper 90s again with heat indices in the triple digits. Heat advisory has been issued for Richmond Co east. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon. A weak cold front will move into the region Saturday. Moisture will pool along this boundary allowing for several rounds of heavy rain and storms which will likely activate each afternoon and continue through the evening. Localized flooding will be possible, especially where storms train with 1-2″ of rain likely, but more expected in those areas. Temps will be cooler with highs in the upper 80s. The boundary will gradually lift as a warm front Monday. Temps climb into the mid 90s as high pressure builds mid mid-week.