Berkeley County Man Threatens To Kill Court Official

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Joshua Dorman, 44, has been charged after he threatened to kill a court official during a video hearing on Wednesday, July 6th.

According to a news release Dorman stated the following :

“ You don’t know who you are dealing with. I’m from the streets, I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you. “ Law enforcement officials say when asked if he was threatening the court official, Dorman responded “yeah”.

Dorman received the following charges: