Berkeley County Man Threatens To Kill Court Official

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Joshua Dorman, 44, has been charged after he threatened to kill a court official during a video hearing on Wednesday, July 6th.
According to a news release Dorman stated the following :
“ You don’t know who you are dealing with. I’m from the streets, I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you. “
Law enforcement officials say when asked if he was threatening the court official, Dorman responded “yeah”.
Dorman received the following charges:
- Intimidation of Court Officials, Jurors, or Witnesses
- Threatening the Life or Family of a Public Official