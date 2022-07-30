Berkeley County Man Threatens To Kill Court Official

Deeandra Michel,

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Joshua Dorman, 44,  has been charged after he threatened to kill a court official during a video hearing on Wednesday, July 6th.

According to a news release Dorman stated the following :

“ You don’t know who you are dealing with. I’m from the streets, I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you. “

Law enforcement officials say when asked if he was threatening the court official, Dorman responded “yeah”.

Dorman received the following charges:

  • Intimidation of Court Officials, Jurors, or Witnesses
  • Threatening the Life or Family of a Public Official