CATS Announces Service Adjustments

CHARLOTTE, NC–

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will adjust the frequency of several routes in the CATS bus network, as well as the LYNX Blue Line. The modifications are in response to an industry-wide labor shortage that has impacted CATS’ operations and schedule modifications are being made in an effort to increase the reliability of CATS’ services.

Join us for pop-up and virtual meetings regarding the upcoming service modifications:

Pop-up meetings:

August 2 from 6 – 8 a.m.

Cornelius Park and Ride – 2300 Sefton Park Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Davidson-Gateway Park and Ride – 630 Davidson Gateway Drive, Davidson, NC, 28036

Charlotte Transportation Center – 310 E. Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Northcross Park and Ride – 17126 Northcross Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Huntersville-Gateway Park and Ride – 10300 Compass Street, Huntersville, NC 28078

Virtual meetings via CATS YouTube:

August 4 at noon

August 4 at 6 p.m.

If you require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or translation services (free of charge), contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433) prior to the meeting date. Visit CATS public meeting page for updates.

For real-time bus tracking, download the CATS-Pass app. Please refer to the individual route schedules for more information.