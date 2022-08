CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alicia Keys brings her talents to the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater on August 2nd.

Alicia Keys – The World Tour 2022 – Tickets & Concert Schedule available Now!https://t.co/P9OBeNRhqQ pic.twitter.com/S6uWJQ1Kr7 — My Ticket Express (@MyTicketExpress) July 30, 2022

The American singer and songwriter takes on her sixth concert tour in support of her seventh and eighth studio album.

This will be her first concert since her 2013 set the World on Fire Tour.

The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. The venue is outdoor, with no seats.

Rain or shine Alicia will hit the stage!

Tickets start out at $125.92.

Get your tickets here!