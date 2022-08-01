Charlotte Hornets Foundation Donates $50,000 To Help Launch YMCA Adaptive Basketball League

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced that it has committed its annual $25,000 Wellness Grants to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte for both 2022 and 2023, totaling a $50,000 donation to help launch a new adaptive Basketball, Cheer & Dance League.

The donation was presented by Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director Betsy Mack and Hornets Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher to YMCA of Greater Charlotte Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer Dean Jones and Keith Family YMCA Executive Director Joyce Tompkins at a community event on Saturday.

“The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is an incredible organization that has been dedicated to building stronger and healthier kids and families for many years,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We have seen first-hand that sports have the power to change lives. We’re very proud to support the YMCA in creating an adaptive sports league that we hope provides diversely-abled athletes across our community with new friendships and skills.”

Officials say the inaugural season of the YMCA Adaptive Basketball, Cheer & Dance League is scheduled to begin later this year at the Keith Family YMCA located in the University area of Charlotte.

A league preview day was held on Saturday for interested families to learn about what the league will entail, as well as other adaptive sports opportunities that will be available throughout the year.

As part of the event, officials say the Honey Bees participated in a dance demonstration, while attendees were also able to visit the Barings Book Bus, where books and Hornets “Bee Ball for All” basketballs were distributed.