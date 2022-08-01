CMS: Apply For Free Or Reduced-Priced Lunch Beginning August 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C — CMS is returning to its previous online meal application process for families seeking free or reduced-price lunch following the end of federal waivers instituted during the pandemic.

Officials say to find out if your CMS student qualifies, guardians must submit a meal application with School Nutrition Services beginning August 1st.

CMS has 68 schools that are part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and all students at these schools automatically receive free lunch.

Officials ask parents to please submit an application if your student attends a non-CEP school.

The submission may allow your student to have discounted fees for: college applications, pay-to-play athletics, as well as the SAT and ACT tests.

Officials say the submission process is secure and fast on the CMS School Nutrition webpage.