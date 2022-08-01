Scattered Afternoon Storms Return Monday

AM Headlines:

Ongoing storms for the mountains this AM

Scattered PM Storms — Localized flooding threat continues

Hot Days, Isolated Storm Chances Discussion:

There are a few showers and storms ongoing across the mountains this morning. These will slowly fade over the next few hours. Patchy fog will be possible through daybreak. A warm front to our north will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast this afternoon. Storms will be scattered but could produce heavy downpours. This will keep the localized flooding threat in play today, especially for areas north of I-40. Highs will top out near 90 this afternoon under partly sunny skies. We’ll have a nice breeze out of the southwest 5-15 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph possible. The warm front will continue to weaken and high pressure will gain control of our forecast through the rest of the work week. This mean temps back into the mid-90s with just isolated rain and storm chances each afternoon. A cold front will approach the region by Friday, but it will likely dissolve before reaching the area. Looking at slightly better coverage of storms this weekend with temps close to average in the low 90s.