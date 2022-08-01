Shots Fired During Road Rage Incident In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Rock Hill early Sunday morning.

Around 3:18 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to Montclair Drive in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

At the scene, officers met with the 27-year-old victim who said he was stopped at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive when another vehicle cut him off.

The victim told officers he honked his horn at the other vehicle and the driver started shooting at him.

Police say there were five gunshot holes located on the victim’s vehicle, and the victim had a red abrasion under his right arm from one of the projectiles.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man with short hair driving a red SUV possibly a KIA.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call 803-329-7293.