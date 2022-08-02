Heating Back Up

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Sunny and hotter through mid-week

Isolated storms each afternoon are possible Discussion:

The streak of 90+ degree heat ended yesterday as highs only topped out in the mid-80s. The warm front to our north will continue to weaken and dissipate today. High pressure to our west will dominate our weather pattern through much of the week. This will keep things to and humid, but rain and storm chances will be isolated. Highs will top out in the mid-90s through Thursday. A series of weak disturbances will add more cloud cover, keeping temps closer to average with highs in the low 90s. A weak cold front will stall north of the area Friday into Saturday allowing for slightly better rain and storm chances, but still nothing widespread.