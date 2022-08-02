I-85 Southbound Reopened After Tree Falls Across Road

1/4

A strong isolated storm moved over southeastern Cleveland county around 6:05 PM Tuesday. This intense storm caused a tree to fall and land across I-85 southbound near exit 5. A portion of I-85 was closed for about an hour while Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Dept and NCDOT cleared the tree. Thankfully there were no injuries. The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Dept tells WCCB Charlotte “this is just one of many that we responded to this evening”.