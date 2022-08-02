Discussion:

A typical summertime pattern continues. An area of high pressure over the western Atlantic will bring isolated to widely scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. A couple storms could be strong, but we are not expecting severe weather. Rain coverage will be a bit more scattered across the Mountains. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s through the remainder of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated PM showers and storms are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Showers and storms will be widely scattered in the PM.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin