Another Typical Summer Day On Tap

Discussion:

A typical summertime pattern continues. An area of high pressure over the western Atlantic will bring isolated to widely scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. A couple storms could be strong, but we are not expecting severe weather. Rain coverage will be a bit more scattered across the Mountains. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s through the remainder of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms mainly before 9 pm. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices near 100°. Showers and storms will be widely scattered in the PM.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Mostly sunny through the first half of Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs top out near 90.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin