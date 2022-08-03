Health Leaders: Monkeypox, Covid-19 Cases On The Rise Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Health leaders across the Carolinas are reporting an increase in Covid-19 and Monkeypox cases. There are currently 23 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in South Carolina. 72 cases in North Carolina, and 33 cases in Mecklenburg County.

Health leaders say Monkeypox cases have occurred among social and sexual networks of men who have sex with men. However, anyone can get Monkeypox. People should avoid skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or personal items contaminated with the virus. Mecklenburg County received 2-000 additional doses of the Monkeypox vaccine this week. There are 1800 people on the vaccine waiting list in Mecklenburg County.

In Mecklenburg County, there is a high level of community spread of Covid-19. There’s an increase of Covid patients in the hospital, and a growing case count in the community.

Health leaders suggest wearing masks around infected people, and getting vaccinated.

In Mecklenburg County, call the hotline number – 980-314-9400 for more information about Covid-19 or the Monkeypox disease.