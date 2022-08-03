Mecklenburg County Public Health Launches COVID Safety Training Program For Businesses 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health has developed the COVID-SAFE training and certification program as part of a continued effort to provide education and support for businesses during the pandemic.

The online training program is free to Mecklenburg County businesses and provides information about COVID-19 and guidance on safety protocols, vaccination and employee health.

Upon completion of the training, officials say participants will receive the following:

A personalized certificate and window cling with the COVID-SAFE Business logo for display.

An example Employee Health Policy for use with employees.

COVID-19 safety posters for display.

Monthly COVID-19 updates from MCPH.“When local and State COVID mandates ended, our business community was looking for a way to show that they still prioritized the health and safety of their employees and patrons and keep up with the latest on COVID-19,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH Director. “Our COVID team took on the challenge not only to educate businesses, but to also create an opportunity for ongoing communication about health and safety tools available for the business community.”

Officials say business owners/managers who complete the online training will be able to implement COVID-19 safety practices in their business and post the certificate, window cling and COVID-19 safety posters in view of employees and patrons.

Details and links to register for the program are available on the County’s COVID-19 webpage.