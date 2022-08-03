Triple Digit Feels, Strong Afternoon Storms Possible

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Triple Digit Heat Indices

Mostly Sunny, with afternoon storms (a few strong)

Typical summertime pattern through the end of the week

Cold front stalls north of the area this weekend Discussion:

Are you tired of this forecast yet? Say it with me..hot and humid with a chance of afternoon storms. Yup, we’re on track for more of the same today. Highs will reach the mid-90s with heat indices reaching the triple digits late this afternoon. Once again, afternoon storms will be driven by the high heat and instability as this moisture-rich tropical air mass continues to flow into the area. Storms will be possible after 2-3 pm with a few intense storms likely through sunset. Bermuda high keeps control of this weather pattern through the start of the weekend with temps reaching the mid-90s through Thursday. As a cold front approaches from the north, more clouds will fill in to end the week. This will likely stall out just outside of the region, drumming up slightly better storm chances before washing out Sunday. Another cold front will likely stall across the area by mid-next week. Expect temps to climb to near 90 with overnight lows only falling into the low 70s.