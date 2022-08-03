UN Chief Criticizes `Grotesque Greed’ Of Oil Companies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is sharply criticizing the “grotesque greed” of oil and gas companies for making record profits from the energy crisis on the back of the world’s poorest people.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was “immoral” that the largest energy companies in the first quarter of the year made combined profits of close to $100 billion, He urged all governments to tax these excessive profits “and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times.” Guterres spoke at the launch of a U.N. report focusing on the energy crisis.