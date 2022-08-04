8PM: Walker “Douglas Fir”

1/18

Micki comes clean to Trey about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter on Walker at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About Walker:

Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

Click to watch season 2 trailer on YouTube.