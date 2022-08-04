Comedian Cheyenne Boozer Performs Stands Up At SouthEnd Common Market

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Comedy Show At Common Market is bringing the Queen City laughs all through the month of August. Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts, The Comedy Zone, and Queen City Comedy Zone, Comedy Show At Common Market is a monthly comedy showcase of talented local and touring comedians.

Charlotte local, Cheyenne Boozer is set to hit the stage on August 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Boozer is well known for questioning neurotypical behavior, sarcasm, and lack of modesty. The talented comedian is known far and wide as she’s performed across the Carolinas, opening up for big names such as Chaunte Wayans, DoBoy, and Paul Hooper.

Boozer is a regular performer at the Common Market.

Step out and e njoy a beautiful night in Southend full of laughs!

The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $15.

