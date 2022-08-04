First Look At How The World’s Biggest Trial Of Four-Day Work Week Impacts Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re getting our first look at how the world’s biggest trial of a four-day work week is impacting workers in the UK. 3,300 workers across 70 companies are working 80% of their usual hours with full pay, in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of productivity. Researchers are measuring the impact on productivity, gender equality, the environment, as well as worker well-being. At the end of November, companies can decide if they want to keep the 4-day work week permanently.

The trial has been underway for the past eight weeks, and some workers already say it’s been life-changing. some say the extra day off a week gives them more time to spend with family or to pick up a new hobby. Others say they feel happier, healthier and are doing better in their jobs. One worker told CNN that having more downtime over the weekend has helped improve her mental health and approach the week with a more positive attitude. Some employers say the transition took time to adjust to, but after a few weeks, workers were just as or even more productive than before the switch.

This trial comes more people are feeling fed up with work two years into the pandemic. According to a survey from Deloitte, 77% of respondents say they have experienced burnout at their current job. 91% say stress impacts the quality of their work. And 83% says burnout negatively affects personal relationships.

Our question of the night: will we see four-day work weeks in the future?

