Hot and Humid Days with PM Storms

AM Headlines:

A few light showers to start the AM

Patchy AM Fog

PM Storms Possible

Highs in the low to mid-90s

Better chance for widespread rain/storms next week Discussion:

Temps will climb into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. High pressure off the coast will keep pumping tropical moisture into the region allowing for heat indices to climb near 100 again today. Afternoon and evening scattered storms likely with a stronger storm or two possible. A cold front will stall north of the area this weekend. This may bring more storms across the mountains, but expect more of the same weatherwise with hot afternoons near 90 with PM-driven storms. The cold front will wash out late Sunday. Another cold front will move into the region and stall out by the middle of next week bringing a better opportunity for widespread rain and storm chances.