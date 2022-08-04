Mountain Flooding Possible on Friday

Discussion:

The typical summertime pattern continues. An area of high pressure over the western Atlantic will bring isolated to widely scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. A couple storms could be strong, but we are not expecting severe weather. There is an isolated flooding risk north of I-85 on Friday with the greatest threat across the Mountains. Temperatures will top out near 90 through the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms mainly before 11 pm. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening both days. Highs top out near 90.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin