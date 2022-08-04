Saildrone: A New Technology To Help Improve Hurricane Forecasting In The Future

There is new technology that could help us with forecasting future storms. Saildrone is now on their second mission to continue their bullish effort in improving hurricane forecasting.

These wind and solar powered vessels are 23 feet long. They have four cameras and special instruments on board. The gear helps figure out the important variables that drive rapid intensification.

Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright spoke with Matt Womble, Director of Ocean Data Programs at Saildrone who says “there is some hypothesis that salinity can help drive rapid intensification which is an under-observed variable across the ocean. ”

In 2021, the team successfully put a Saildrone into the eye of category 4 Hurricane Sam. The drone experienced 140 mph winds, 50 foot plus seas, and provided real time data back to NOAA.

Meteorologists use satellites to see hurricanes from space. Planes to release dropsondes which measure wind speed and pressure in the middle. And now, it is time to research the transitional space between the air and the sea.