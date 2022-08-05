ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways.

Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.

To enter, just submit an application with a photo, a short essay detailing their love story, their love for Aldi and why the grocery store is their dream destination wedding.

The deadline to enter is August 17.

Click here for the contest entry form, and click here for full contest rules.