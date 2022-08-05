BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options.
Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their signature cakes and turned them into cupcake form. They also now have doggie treats at their South End location. Be sure to stop by on Friday’s for Doggie Happy Hour from 4:30-11:30pm which includes free water and whipped cream.
The South End BW Sweets’ new hours are:
Monday – Wednesday – Closed
Thursday – 2pm – 10pm
Friday – 11am – midnight
Saturday – 11am – midnight
Sunday – 11am – 9pm
Click HERE for more details on their desert bar menu.