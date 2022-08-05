Chambers Prepares for Rematch With Cardinal Gibbons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Chambers High School football team is getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. They held their last practice before full pads Friday night. In two weeks, they’ll face the team they lost to in the 4A State Championship game, Cardinal Gibbons.

The Cougars are looking to get the bad taste out of their mouth and start the season on a high note. Chambers is under first-year head coach Brandon Wiggins who’s hoping to lead them to their fifth straight state championship game this year.

They take on Cardinal Gibbons in Rock Hill on Saturday 20th at 4:30 PM. You can watch the game on WCCB.