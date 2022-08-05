Don’t Waste Your Money: Overdraft Fee Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When money is tight, there’s nothing more aggravating than bouncing your checking account.

It can mean fees and penalties.

For years that has meant an overdraft fee — at an average of $33– plus non sufficient funds fees on top of that.

It can make that $10 dollar sandwich cost as much as $100.

But the good news: that’s finally changing.

Some banks are reducing or completely eliminating those fees, according to a new report by Bankrate.com.

They include:

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

US Bank

PNC Bank

Ally Bank

Citibank

Capitol One

But from the doesn’t that stink file, one downside of some of these changes.

Bankrate says some banks will now deny your transaction if it appears you are about to overdraw your account.

That can create a big problem if your car payment is denied.

Bankrate says ask about overdraft protection, here the bank automatically transfers

So if your bank still has overdraft fees, look for another that doesn’t, so you don’t waste your money.