Officials Say Concord House Fire Possibly Caused By Lightning Strike

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10



6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10





















CONCORD, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a Concord house fire Thursday night. Officials say the fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Around 8:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire off of Cold Springs Road South in the Fieldstone neighborhood.

While units were responding, dispatch transmitted that there were multiple calls of a house struck by lightning.

Mount Pleasant personnel arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews entered the home to find that the fire was in the hidden attic space all throughout the structure.

As interior efforts became too dangerous due to the stability of the structure, officials say defensive tactics began.

Officials say a tanker task force was called to supply water for the fire as this area does not have hydrants.

The Red Cross was called and was able to help the three occupants of the home, who were not home when the fire started.

All units were on scene for approximately four hours to put out the flames.