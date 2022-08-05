Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.