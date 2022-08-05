Smart Shopper: Back To School Giveaway At Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic!

CHARLOTTE, NC– With kids returning back to school in less than three weeks, now is not the time to procrastinate! With inflation and continued supply chain issues, it can be difficult to find affordable school supplies.

Not to worry, because Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic has got you covered! August, 5th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. they’re having a free bookbag giveaway. All you need to do is drive up to their Sugar Creek location, there’s no purchase necessary.

The free backpacks are loaded with school supplies like paper, pencils, scissors, crayons, and glue sticks. Dr. Silver Jayne says they wanted to allivate the headache that back-to-school shopping can be and wanted to bless their community during this challenging time.

The best part is, if you have multiple children, just request additional bags while supplies last. Currently, there are over 300 bags, so be sure to get there early!

402 E Sugar Creek Rd

Charlotte, NC 28213