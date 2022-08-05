Styx, REO Speedwagon, & Loverboy To Support We Rock Charlotte During Sold Out Concert Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, We Rock Charlotte will be out at PNC Music Pavilion selling CDs in order to raise money for camper scholarships.

Officials with the youth organization thank Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy for supporting them at their sold out concert Saturday night.

We Rock Charlotte is a nonprofit organization that inspires gender marginalized people to find their voice in a collaborative space.

The organization offers programming for all genders including camps, workshops, music lessons and more.

Click here to donate to We Rock Charlotte and for more information.