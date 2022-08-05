Unsettled Weekend With Isolated Flooding Possible

Headlines:

– Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms through the weekend

– Isolated flooding is possible through the weekend. The threat will be highest north of I-40.

Discussion:

The typical summertime pattern continues – hot and humid with the chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. A couple storms could be strong, but we are not expecting severe weather. The rain coverage will be scattered through the weekend in the Piedmont and more numerous in the High Country.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms in the Piedmont. Scattered north of I-40. Lows in the low 70s.

Weekend: Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening both days. Highs top out near 90 across the Piedmont, but thanks to clouds and rain in the High Country, highs will only top out in the low 70s.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Kaitlin