Providence Prepares To Face Ardrey Kell in Rivalry Showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Providence is getting ready to open up the season against rival Ardrey Kell. The Panthers haven’t been able to beat the Knights in years. The seniors on the team want a win over the Knights once before graduating.

Head coach Weslee Ward knew putting Ardrey Kell at the start of their schedule was going to give them motivation through the summer.

“Providence Ardrey Kell has been a huge rival,” Ward said. “As soon as they were out of our conference and we had to pick up an out-of-conference schedule. I was like, dude, we got to make it Ardrey Kell the first game.”

You can watch Providence take on Ardrey Kell on August 19th at 7:00 PM on WCCB.