Hough Ready To Open Season Against Christ The King Catholic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hough is preparing for the Charlotte Independence High School Soccer Showcase on Saturday. The Huskies lost a lot of their starters but have new faces on the team looking to fill those roles.

“We’ve lost some big-time kids from last year’s team, so to have some new faces and the returning faces have really stepped up,” head coach David Smith said.

Last season they lost in the 4A Championship game, and they’re hopeful they can make another deep run in the postseason.

“We’ve had a good productive summer,” Smith said.

You can watch Hough face Christ The King Catholic High School Saturday at 12:00 PM on BahakelSports.com.