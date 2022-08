BELMONT, N.C – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on Saturday night.

Officers with the Belmont Police Department responded to the call on Park Street near Hawley Avenue around 8:55 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with severe injuries where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative during the investigation.

No additional details at this time.