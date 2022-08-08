A Cold Front Is On The Way

1/3

This weekend has the potential to feel amazing! Thanks to a cold front, dew points could fall into the 50s across the Piedmont. Not only will it feel refreshing out, we will stay dry AND only see highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday morning could be a bit chilly across the Mountains with models hinting at morning low temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday morning could be a bit chilly across the Mountains with models hinting at morning low temperatures in the low 50s.